Justin Baldoni's alleged leaked texts show he was 'terrified' to discuss wardrobe with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni has revealed his alleged fears about approaching Blake Lively regarding wardrobe decisions on the set of It Ends With Us. According to a leaked text obtained by In Touch, the 41-year-old actor and director admitted to feeling “terrified” to discuss the matter with Lively, 37. The text was submitted as part of Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation. The couple has strongly denied any wrongdoing. Justin Baldoni expressed fear about discussing wardrobe decisions with Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us, according to leaked texts. (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren with reportedly no prenup in place

Texts reveal Baldoni was ‘terrified’ of discussing wardrobe with Lively

In the lawsuit filed by Baldoni, he elaborated that “on the first day of principal photography, paparazzi capture and publish photos of [Blake] in character, wearing her hand-picked wardrobe. These images were widely criticized as unflattering and sparked a backlash from Sony.” His lawyer explained that Baldoni went to Lively’s trailer to discuss her wardrobe and his “desire to have more control of wardrobe decisions going forward.”

His lawyer wrote, “Before meeting, [Justin] texted [Jamey] saying he was ‘terrified of saying the wrong thing’ and asked [Jamey] to send him prayers.”

The full alleged texts read, “Seeing her in ten. Send me prayers — I’m just saying I’ve been ignoring my gut and there’s a few things we need to course correct on. I’m f***king terrified of saying the wrong thing. Talk after.”

In the lawsuit, Baldoni claimed that before production began, the wardrobe budget had ballooned significantly due to Gossip Girl alum taking control of the decision-making. He included an alleged email where the line producer told him that it was “way more than [she] had ever seen wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend.” Additionally, his lawyer stated that the meeting between Justin and Blake lasted one hour and 30 minutes.

He stated that Lively’s complaint “falsely characterized the exchange as a ‘lengthy outburst’ that delayed filming and caused the crew to ‘wait for hours while [Justin] cried in [Blake’s] dressing room.’ [Justin] did briefly become emotional during the conversation, but only in response to what he believed was a genuine compliment from [Blake], praising his work as a director and actor.” He added, “[Justin] later realized this was the first of many manipulations by [Blake], who in this moment was trying to convince [Justin] to continue her autonomy over her wardrobe.”

Also Read: Kendrick Lamar hints at Super Bowl halftime show theme amid leaked details

Another meeting in Lively’s trailer

Later in the day, Baldoni said Lively requested another meeting with him and the other producers to discuss wardrobe. Baldoni claimed he agreed to the meeting. After shooting wrapped for the day, he met with Lively in her trailer, along with Jamey and a Sony executive. Baldoni said Jamey knocked on the trailer door and was invited in.

The director’s lawyer wrote, “Present in the room are [Blake’s] nanny, makeup artist and assistant while [Blake] is having body makeup removed — she was not topless, as she claimed in her complaint.” He continued, “She was either nursing or pumping while fully covered. [Blake] asks [Jamey] to face the wall while they determine a time to meet with the other producers, who are standing just outside the door.”

He added, “Weeks later, on June 1, 2023, [Blake] accuses [Jamey] of making eye contact with her while she had asked him to face the wall. While [Jamey] does not remember doing so, he sincerely apologizes if he made momentary eye contact with [Blake] while conversing, acknowledging that it was possible he may have out of habit. [Blake] stated that she ‘didn’t think he was trying to cop a look,’ and they moved on,” as reported by InTouch Weekly.