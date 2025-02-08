Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Baldoni's alleged leaked texts show he was 'terrified' to discuss wardrobe with Blake Lively

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 08, 2025 02:56 AM IST

In a lawsuit, Justin Baldoni revealed his anxiety over discussing wardrobe decisions with Blake Lively on sets of It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni has revealed his alleged fears about approaching Blake Lively regarding wardrobe decisions on the set of It Ends With Us. According to a leaked text obtained by In Touch, the 41-year-old actor and director admitted to feeling “terrified” to discuss the matter with Lively, 37. The text was submitted as part of Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation. The couple has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Justin Baldoni expressed fear about discussing wardrobe decisions with Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us, according to leaked texts. (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)
Justin Baldoni expressed fear about discussing wardrobe decisions with Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us, according to leaked texts. (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

Also Read: Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren with reportedly no prenup in place

Texts reveal Baldoni was ‘terrified’ of discussing wardrobe with Lively

In the lawsuit filed by Baldoni, he elaborated that “on the first day of principal photography, paparazzi capture and publish photos of [Blake] in character, wearing her hand-picked wardrobe. These images were widely criticized as unflattering and sparked a backlash from Sony.” His lawyer explained that Baldoni went to Lively’s trailer to discuss her wardrobe and his “desire to have more control of wardrobe decisions going forward.”

His lawyer wrote, “Before meeting, [Justin] texted [Jamey] saying he was ‘terrified of saying the wrong thing’ and asked [Jamey] to send him prayers.”

The full alleged texts read, “Seeing her in ten. Send me prayers — I’m just saying I’ve been ignoring my gut and there’s a few things we need to course correct on. I’m f***king terrified of saying the wrong thing. Talk after.”

In the lawsuit, Baldoni claimed that before production began, the wardrobe budget had ballooned significantly due to Gossip Girl alum taking control of the decision-making. He included an alleged email where the line producer told him that it was “way more than [she] had ever seen wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend.” Additionally, his lawyer stated that the meeting between Justin and Blake lasted one hour and 30 minutes.

He stated that Lively’s complaint “falsely characterized the exchange as a ‘lengthy outburst’ that delayed filming and caused the crew to ‘wait for hours while [Justin] cried in [Blake’s] dressing room.’ [Justin] did briefly become emotional during the conversation, but only in response to what he believed was a genuine compliment from [Blake], praising his work as a director and actor.” He added, “[Justin] later realized this was the first of many manipulations by [Blake], who in this moment was trying to convince [Justin] to continue her autonomy over her wardrobe.”

Also Read: Kendrick Lamar hints at Super Bowl halftime show theme amid leaked details

Another meeting in Lively’s trailer

Later in the day, Baldoni said Lively requested another meeting with him and the other producers to discuss wardrobe. Baldoni claimed he agreed to the meeting. After shooting wrapped for the day, he met with Lively in her trailer, along with Jamey and a Sony executive. Baldoni said Jamey knocked on the trailer door and was invited in.

The director’s lawyer wrote, “Present in the room are [Blake’s] nanny, makeup artist and assistant while [Blake] is having body makeup removed — she was not topless, as she claimed in her complaint.” He continued, “She was either nursing or pumping while fully covered. [Blake] asks [Jamey] to face the wall while they determine a time to meet with the other producers, who are standing just outside the door.”

He added, “Weeks later, on June 1, 2023, [Blake] accuses [Jamey] of making eye contact with her while she had asked him to face the wall. While [Jamey] does not remember doing so, he sincerely apologizes if he made momentary eye contact with [Blake] while conversing, acknowledging that it was possible he may have out of habit. [Blake] stated that she ‘didn’t think he was trying to cop a look,’ and they moved on,” as reported by InTouch Weekly.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On