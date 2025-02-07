Kendrick Lamar hints at Super Bowl halftime show theme amid leaked details

Kendrick Lamar is gearing up for a historic performance at this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, where he will make his mark as the first solo hip-hop artist to take the stage at the Caesars Superdome. At 37 years old and with an extensive catalogue of Grammy-winning hits, Lamar is set to deliver a performance unlike any other. With the world watching, he has teased some exciting plans for his highly anticipated appearance, promising fans a show that will live up to the hype. Kendrick Lamar hints at a storytelling theme for his historic Super Bowl halftime show amid leaked details, adding to the excitement. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kendrick Lamar teases theme of his Super Bowl performance

During an Apple Music press conference ahead of the show at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, the rapper was asked what people should expect from his Super Bowl show performance. Kendrick responded with, “Storytelling.”

He continued, “I think I've always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music. I've always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I'm on, you know, whether it's a world tour or whether it was 500 people at Key Club, I've always had a form of that,” as reported by The Mirror US. He added, “I like to always carry on that sense of, you know, make people listen, but also see and think a little," as reported by The Mirror US.

This will not be the first time he will be performing during the halftime show as he previously appeared as a guest performer when Dr Dre headlined the show which also features Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige.

While the details of his performance are being kept a secret until the day of the performance, it has been confirmed that SZA will be joining him.

Lamar’s halftime show details ‘leaked’ online

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, a 12-minute long detailing of the rapper’s routine for Super Bowl show performance surfaced online. However, it was removed from the internet before it reached millions of people. The incident sparked a string of allegations that Lamar’s label, Interscope Records, intervened to stop the spread of the leaked audio under DCMA copyright infringement laws.

Fans are also anticipating watching Lamar perform Not Like Us which won the rapper five Grammys and is a diss track calling out Drake including using defamatory words like “paedophile” against him.