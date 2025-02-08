Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren with reportedly no prenup in place

Jessica Alba has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Cash Warren, following their public separation in January. Sources told TMZ that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place, and both parties have now taken legal steps to finalise the dissolution of their marriage. Alba, represented by renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser, filed her documents on Friday, with Warren quickly following suit, enlisting attorney Adam Lipsic to mirror her filing. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are finalising their divorce following a public separation in January. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jessica Alba officially files for divorce from Cash Warren

Sources told TMZ that Alba and Warren’s divorce is “extremely amicable.” Both of them are asking for joint physical and legal custody of their three children– Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7. Regarding their assets, all property acquired during the marriage is considered community property, including substantial holdings such as Jessica Alba's Honest Company, which is currently valued at $623 million.

Warren is a co-founder of Pair of Thieves which is an underwear and socks company and is valued at around $100 million. However, the sources told TMZ that the company is expected to be worth way more than that. There are other assets to be counted as well. The date of separation is mentioned in the documents as December 27.

Reason for Alba and Warren’s divorce

According to E! Online, Alba cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce from Warren in the divorce filings. The couple’s breakup was first reported by TMZ in early January, though their separation had been the subject of months of speculation.

She had been frequently seen in public without her wedding ring, raising eyebrows, and in December, Alba shared a cryptic Instagram post highlighting her 2024 moments, notably omitting any mention or photos of Warren.

Since the start of 2025, Alba has refused to let her personal life overshadow her confidence. On January 13, the 43-year-old Honest Company founder made her first public appearance following the news of her separation from Cash Warren, stepping out for a quick lunch at Erewhon in Los Angeles.