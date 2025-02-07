OTT releases to watch this week: Game Changer, Mrs, Kinda Pregnant, The Mehta Boys, and more

OTT releases to watch this week: This week’s releases include digital releases of theatrical films, web series and a docu-series that gives insight into your favourite sport. Pick and choose from the latest digital content available on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more. (Also Read: Taxi Driver 3 confirms stars and release timeline) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from the films Game Changer and Kinda Pregnant.

Game Changer - Prime Video

Streaming from February 7 is Shankar’s latest theatrical release, Game Changer. IAS officer Ram Nandan, played by Ram Charan, is on a mission to clean up corruption in electoral politics. His girlfriend, Dr Deepika, played by Kiara Advani, is his backbone. But when he faces off against a corrupt politician, played by SJ Suryah, called Bobbili Mopidev, he learns more about his past, strengthening his resolve.

Mrs - Zee5

A remake of the hit 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, Mrs tells the story of a passionate dancer, Richa, played by Sanya Malhotra, whose dreams take a backseat after marriage. Her husband, a wealthy doctor called Diwakar, played by Nishant Dahiya, has little empathy for how she’s caught in the drudgery of life. The more she struggles to live up to societal expectations, the more she wants to break free. The film, directed by Aarti Kadav, is streaming from February 7.

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan - Netflix

This docu-series, streaming from February 7, delves into the legendary clashes between India and Pakistan’s cricket teams. Featuring icons like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Shoaib Akhtar, who give first-hand accounts, it unpacks the dramatic twists behind the game. It's expected to have everything from archival footage to expert analysis and personal anecdotes.

The Mehta Boys - Prime Video

Boman Irani makes his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys which will stream from February 7. It tells the story of a father locked in an intense 48-hour reunion with his son, played by Avinash Tiwary. A reluctant meet-up spirals out of control, old wounds get reopened and fresh issues crop up. Co-written by Academy Award-winner Alexander Dinelaris Jr, the film also stars Shreya Chaudhry.

Kinda Pregnant - Netflix

Amy Schumer plays Lainy, an English teacher from Brooklyn who fakes a pregnancy after her best friend, played by Jillian Bell, announces she’s pregnant. What starts as a harmless lie out of FOMO spirals into a full-blown charade, complete with a prosthetic. When Lainy meets Will Forte’s Josh, a charming man who loves her for who she is, she struggles to maintain her charade. The film is streaming from February 5.

Love You To Death - Apple TV+

Love You To Death (A muerte) tells the story of Joan Amargós’ Raúl, who just got hit with a life-changing cancer diagnosis. Verónica Echegui’s Marta is unexpectedly pregnant. After bumping into each other at the most morbid place - a funeral - the two hit it off due to a childhood spark. The chance encounter leads to an unexpected romance filled with existential crisis and confessions. The series is streaming from February 5.