Amy Schumer is struggling to ‘recover’ from this Bradley Cooper faux pas

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 29, 2025 11:33 PM IST

Amy Schumer shares awkward encounter with Bradley Cooper on 'The Tonight Show', humorously correcting his mistaken guess about her age.

Amy Schumer shared a hilariously awkward encounter with Bradley Cooper during her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Tuesday.

Amy Schumer recounts a hilariously awkward meeting with Bradley Cooper, showcasing her self-deprecating humor and admiration for the actor.(File Images)
“Bradley Cooper, I ran into this week,” she began. “So, I saw him, and you know, ‘How are you?’ And he said, ‘You know, I turned 50 this year.’ And he goes, ‘You 50?'”

Schumer laughed at the moment and admitted she struggled “to kind of recover” from his unintended faux pas. “I’m 43. But, you know, I’m like, ‘I will be 50! But I’m not 50,'” she recalled.

Jimmy Fallon burst into laughter, crouching over his desk as he pointed out the awkward mistake. “‘You 50?’ It was just like, ‘Yeah, no, I’m not, Bradley. You know, I’m not, but thank you for thinking of me,'” Schumer giggled.

Amy Schumer hilariously recalls meeting Bradley Cooper

Notably, during her ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue back in 2015 she quipped, “He’s the kind of hot where — trust me — when he is in front of you, you would just grab your ankles.”

“Like, you wouldn’t even mean to. You wouldn’t know what happened. You would say things you didn’t mean. That’s the kind of hot that Bradley is.”

Schumer went on to recall how she first met Cooper at an event and was completely in awe during their 30-minute conversation. “I walked away, and I was like, ‘Am I dating Bradley Cooper?'” she quipped. “I don’t know how Hollywood works, but I’m pretty sure that I’m dating Bradley Cooper!”

The Kinda Pregnant star further claimed she humorously updated her Facebook relationship status from “It’s complicated” to “Engaged.” Revisiting that story on ‘The Tonight Show,’ Schumer joked with Fallon about her tendency to ‘always harass’ Cooper just to get a few laughs.

“I feel very uncomfortable talking to someone that handsome,” she admitted. “He’s really charismatic, and he stares into your eyes and asks you questions.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
