BTS's Jimin reveals his late-night talks with Jungkook ‘have changed a lot’ in new letter to fans

BTS’ Jimin recently took a moment to connect with ARMY through a heartfelt letter, sharing his thoughts and experiences as he enters the new year. In the touching message, Jimin opened up about his time in the military, including late-night conversations with Jungkook, his daily routines, and reflections on his journey. In a heartfelt letter, Jimin shares his experiences in the military, including late-night talks with Jungkook.(@j.m/Instagram)

Jimin shares his life in the military

Jimin began his letter to his fans by reflecting on his time in the military since he enlisted in December 2023. He wrote, “Hello, ARMY, this is Jimin. I enlisted in December the year before last, and before I knew it, two years have already passed.” He continued, “I’ve been serving in the military for about a year and two months now. Yes… time really does seem to flow differently here.”

The singer shared he is awaiting the day he can talk to his fans and gave a sneak peek into his daily routine in the military. He wrote, “It’s not easy, but I’ve been learning and experiencing things, so I’m looking forward to the day when I can chat with you all about everything that’s happened here. Hmm, my daily life hasn’t changed much. Since it’s the military, I spend my days training, working, and exercising, and before I know it, the day is over, and it’s time to sleep again.” He added, “It’s a repetitive routine,” as reported by Koreaboo.

Jimin reveals about his conversations with Jungkook

In his letter, Jimin also opened up about the meaningful conversations he shares with Jungkook before bed, as the two are enlisted under the “Companion Soldiers” buddy system and are serving their military time together. The pair often talks about their plans for returning to BTS and what they hope to show fans once they're back.

The K-pop idol wrote, “One thing that has changed, though, is that since the year turned, the conversations Jungkook and I have before going to bed have changed a lot. Since the days when we can meet ARMY are getting closer and closer, we’ve been talking a lot about what we need to prepare before we see you again, what kind of image we want to show, and what kind of life we’ll live moving forward.”

Despite their excitement, Jimin admitted to feeling a bit of fear, acknowledging that it’s been a while since they’ve been active as a group, making the transition both exciting and a little daunting. He continued, “To be honest, there’s also a little fear. It’s been quite some time since we all performed together, and it’s been a while since I’ve fully devoted myself to music and the stage. So, I do feel a bit scared, but my determination to give you the best stage possible, for all of you who have waited for us, has not wavered.” He added, “I’ll prepare diligently, truly…I’ll do my best to return in a really good state.”

The Like Crazy singer concluded his letter with, “To our ARMY, who I miss and am endlessly grateful for, until the day we meet again, please stay healthy and always spend your days feeling happy. Wishing you lots of blessings in the new year, ARMY. I love you. Truly. No, I mean, I really do. Hehe.”