Suits star Gabriel Macht says he won't reveal where he lives with his wife and kids after leaving US

Hollywood actor Gabriel Macht is not eager to reveal his current address. The Suits star took the decision to go to another location with his family and left the US. He told People magazine that he would like to keep that information 'under wraps’. Gabriel played the high-powered attorney Harvey Specter on the hit series Suits for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. (Also read: Suits star Gabriel Macht apologises to fans who go to law school after watching the show: ‘I always apologise profusely’) Actor Gabriel Macht has revealed that he has left the US with his family.

What Gabriel said

Gabriel told People Magazine, “I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps. I got out of town and we're exploring the world.”

He went on to add of his original plan and said, “Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them. But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan. That just wasn’t doing it for us. We decided to explore the world, so we left. I grew up in L.A. and I lived in New York for many, many years. Half of my life on the East Coast, half of my life on the West Coast.”

More details

Despite the new address, the actor is all set to return to the small screen in the upcoming spinoff, Suits LA. The trailer of the show was released earlier this week.

The official synopsis of the pilot reads: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”