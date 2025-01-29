Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suits star Gabriel Macht says he won't reveal where he lives with his wife and kids after leaving US

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 29, 2025 09:45 PM IST

Gabriel Macht said that he has moved out of the US with wife Jacinda Barrett, and their two children: daughter Satine, and son Luca.

Hollywood actor Gabriel Macht is not eager to reveal his current address. The Suits star took the decision to go to another location with his family and left the US. He told People magazine that he would like to keep that information 'under wraps’. Gabriel played the high-powered attorney Harvey Specter on the hit series Suits for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. (Also read: Suits star Gabriel Macht apologises to fans who go to law school after watching the show: ‘I always apologise profusely’)

Actor Gabriel Macht has revealed that he has left the US with his family.
Actor Gabriel Macht has revealed that he has left the US with his family.

What Gabriel said

Gabriel told People Magazine, “I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps. I got out of town and we're exploring the world.”

He went on to add of his original plan and said, “Right before COVID, we wanted to take the kids out of school and homeschool them. But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan. That just wasn’t doing it for us. We decided to explore the world, so we left. I grew up in L.A. and I lived in New York for many, many years. Half of my life on the East Coast, half of my life on the West Coast.”

More details

Despite the new address, the actor is all set to return to the small screen in the upcoming spinoff, Suits LA. The trailer of the show was released earlier this week.

The official synopsis of the pilot reads: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On