Suits LA trailer: Harvey Specter teases return with more courtroom chaos. Watch

Suits LA trailer: Fans are eagerly waiting for the spin off of Suits. NBC has now revealed the trailer of the show, with Gabriel Macht reprising his role as attorney Harvey Specter. Suits LA premieres February 23 on NBC.

Suits spin off

The trailer begins with Stephen Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, getting an insult before he evens begins work. He gets written off and is told, “You don’t represent me. I need someone with confidence. And you just seem a little sheepish to me.” As the drama shifts to West Coast, the trailer teases more drama with people breaking office property, fighting their way out of an argument.

More details

Viewers get a quick snapshot of a family photo of Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter in the last few seconds.

Gabriel Macht is confirmed to be reprising his role as Harvey Specter, along with Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Troy Winbush and Victoria Justice.

The official synopsis of the pilot reads: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Been a massive Stephen Amell fan since the Arrow days. Very happy to see him lead a big show like Suits LA. Hopefully this succeeds!” A second fan wrote: “Stoked when Steven Amell was casted, excited when Victoria justice showed up, screamed like a school girl seeing Harvey return!!!” A comment read, “Pure goosebumps.. when they mentioned Harvey Specter 🔥🔥in the end..!”

