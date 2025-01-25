Jin posts unseen pic, wishes BTS ARMY to ‘become rich’ this year; fans say: We need it to attend your concert in future

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, has a sweet and unique message for his fans for the year 2025. Taking to Weverse on Saturday, Jin also posted an unseen photo of himself. (Also Read | Did BTS' Jin sing OST for Lee Min-ho's When The Stars Gossip? Here's what we know) BTS' Jin often shares posts on Weverse.

Jin shares his unseen pic

In the photo, Jin looked away from the camera as he smiled slightly. He was seen wearing a Rolling Stone T-shirt under a printed dark blue blazer and matching pants. The singer also opted for jewellery on his wrist and neck. As translated by X (formerly Twitter) user @BTStranslation_, Jin wrote, "Hello everyone, this is Jin. Are all of you guys doing well?"

Jin pens sweet note for fans

"I was worry about what kind of greeting should I give you guys for New Year's and missed the time so I couldn't visit you guys frequently. I wish you guys a lot of good fortune for the New Year and I hope you have (a year full of) good things and become rich (cutely). Happy New Year you guys," concluded his note.

BTS ARMY react to Jin's post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "That’s the one prayer to be rich I needed desperately." " Bestie Kim Seokjin is manifesting for us to get rich! Team Kim Seokjin never loses," read a comment. "Yesss JINIEEE we need this prayer "to become rich" so we can attend BTS concert in future," said a person. A fan tweeted, "Thank you Jin, I'll become rich and make you proud." "Yeah, become rich... that's the only thing I want," said another fan.

About Jin, BTS

Jin returned in June 2024 after completing his military service. He has done several projects since then. The singer released his first solo album, titled Happy, in November last year.

BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is expected to reunite as a full group later this year once all members have completed their service. They performed their final concert together in 2022 at the Yet to Come event in Busan, South Korea.