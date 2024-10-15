BTS' Jin announces first solo album Happy, shares teaser. Here's when it will release, how you can pre-order

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, is all set to release his first solo album, titled Happy. Taking to Weverse on Monday, BTS agency BigHit Music announced that the album will release in November this year. Jin is making a comeback for the first time since his discharge from the South Korean military. (Also Read | Jin will make his solo comeback in November with new album, BTS fans say: ‘His talent, artistry will shine through’) BTS' Jin was discharged from the South Korean military in June this year.

BigHit Music on Jin's album

The BTS agency wrote, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are thrilled to share the details of BTS member Jin's first solo album, Happy. Happy is Jin's heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound."

"With his sincere emotions and warm messages to his fans woven throughout Happy, we hope the album brings joy to all of you. In addition to the album release, Jin will be engaging with fans through various activities. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin as he makes his solo return with Happy. Thank you," it concluded.

Details about the album

The pre-order for the album will begin at 11 am (KST) on Tuesday. The album will release on November 15 at 2 pm (KST), which is 10:30 am IST. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BigHit Music also shared a 20-second teaser. It ended with the words, "You are loved." The BTS agency also shared some photos from the upcoming album.

In another statement, BigHit Music shared how the BTS ARMY can pre-order the album. A part of their statement read, "You can place your pre-order from online and offline retailers starting from Tuesday, October 15. Pre-Order Dates--From Tuesday, October 15 to Thursday, November 14, 2024 (KST)."

What Jin had said about his album

Jin was discharged from the South Korean military in June this year. Recently, he spoke about his album during a live session on Weverse. "What would all of you guys be curious about? My album work? It's been a while since I finished recording...The mix and masters for songs finished a few weeks ago, too... I would be thankful if you could please wait a little bit. I could play it now, but it would be nicer if you could wait until the album, right? Should I play it now? The company would get mad. But the songs are good, so I listen to it from time to time," he had said.