Jin will make his solo comeback in November with new album, BTS fans say: ‘His talent, artistry will shine through’

BTS member Jin is all set to make his solo comeback with his new album. This will mark his first solo album after his military discharge earlier this year. (@jin/Instagram)

Jin's album will release next month

On Monday, several reports claimed that Jin will release his new solo album in November. Now, Soompi has shared a statement issued by BTS agency BigHit Music. It read, "Jin is currently preparing for a new album with the goal of releasing it in November. The detailed information will be disclosed once it is confirmed.”

Fans react to news

Reacting to it, a fan said, "I can't wait to hear Jin's first solo album. Without his entire band gang (who are supposed to be busy in Korea for some months), JIN`s talent and artistry are sure to shine through. This is a milestone moment for him and the entire BTS fandom." "November can't come soon enough," read a comment. "Exciting news for JIN fans! His first solo album, coming in November, is highly anticipated. Can’t wait to see what he brings to the table!" read a tweet.

A person said, "November will be awesome it means. OHHHHHH THE KING IS COMINGGGG." "I hope this is true because I'm really excited for Jins first official solo album I can't wait anymore I need it now," commented a fan. "OMG! What if it is a Christmas Album....sweet jebus hold me!!" said another person.

Jin recently spoke about his album

Last month, Jin hosted a live session on Weverse, in which he spoke about his album. He had said, "What would all of you guys be curious about? My album work? It's been a while since I finished recording...The mix and masters for songs finished a few weeks ago, too... I would be thankful if you could please wait a little bit. I could play it now, but it would be nicer if you could wait until the album, right? Should I play it now? The company would get mad. But the songs are good, so I listen to it from time to time."

In his live session, Jin also revealed filming a Netflix variety show, "I don’t know how well I did. I stayed there for about 10 days for filming." Jin was discharged from the South Korean military in June this year.