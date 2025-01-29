Suits star Gabriel Macht apologises to fans who go to law school after watching the show: ‘I always apologise profusely’

American actor Gabriel Macht would like to offer a formal apology to some of his fans. After eight years portraying the high-powered attorney Harvey Specter on Suits, the 53-year-old actor, in a recent interview with People magazine, revealed that he has had numerous fans tell him that they’ve decided to pursue a law degree of their own, inspired at least in part by the series. Actor Gabriel Macht has revealed that fans have told him they joined law school beause of his character, Harvey Spector in Suits.

"There are so many kids that have gone to law school because of the show — because they think it's fast-moving, there's family, there's loyalties, it's cool, it's slick. People are witty. There's a lot of drama, all this kind of stuff," he said.

Macht has just one thing to say when this happens: "When people come up to me and they're like, 'I went to law school because of you,' I always apologise profusely." "'I'm sorry. If you like to read, that is great because you're going to sit with a book, like this, for hours," he said.

Of the show's dedicated fanbase in general, Macht said, "The thing about this show... It's commitment. People have watched 134 episodes, which is our nine seasons. They've watched it multiple times. And so for me, that is fanatical a little bit."

"Anybody who's watched it even once to me is like, 'Oh wow, that's cool. You were into it, great. You got a lot of time on your hands.' But for the people that have watched it twice, and five times and 15 times... I met a guy who watched it 15 times he said, and I was like, all right, well we're going to take a picture together where you're in that corner and I'm in this corner,'" he said.

Macht loved that people "connect" with the story and that fans have "created this whole new energy around it" since its massive resurgence in 2023. “I don't know if it was Netflix, or if it was TikTok, or [if] the stars aligned in some way and it absolutely blew up,” he said.

The momentum makde him excited for the upcoming spinoff series, Suits L.A., which he says he hopes "does well" — and which he'll be reprising his beloved role for. "[I'm] excited for them to take the ball and run with it," he shared.