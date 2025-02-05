Shah Rukh Khan pitched Aryan Khan to Netflix global's top bosses. Here's why it didn't work out

Shah Rukh had pitched Aryan to Netflix

At the event, Shah Rukh also disclosed what he initially had in mind for Aryan. “He did his learning ki kaise kare (on how to do) direction and production USC (University of Southern California), America mein (in America). Bahut ajeeb sa coincidence hai. Covid nahi hota toh maine baat ki thi Ted se aur Bela se ki isko Netflix mein naukri de dein, wo assist kare kisi ko. But Covid ho gaya toh wo yahan par aa gaya (It's a very strange coincidence. If it wasn't for Covid, I'd talked to Ted and Bela to give him a job at Netflix so that he can assist someone there. But Covid happened so he came back to India), and then he started writing,” Shah Rukh said.

Shah Rukh was referring to Ted Sarandos, Netflix CEO, and Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer. The actor's production house has made several shows with Netflix in India, including Love Hostel, Class of 83, Bard of Blood, Darlings, Betaal, and Bhakshak. The BA***ds of Bollywood is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan and produced by Aryan's mother, Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh's wish for Aryan, Suhana

At the event on Monday, Shah Rukh prayed that his children, who are taking their first steps in showbiz, receive at least 50 per cent of the love which he has been blessed by the audience over the years. "It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot from them," he said. Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana Khan, and son Aryan.

Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's period coming-of-age musical The Archies on Netflix India in 2023. She'll make her theatrical debut with Siddharth Anand's crime thriller King, also starring Shah Rukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. It's slated to release in cinemas next year.