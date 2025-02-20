Blake Lively ‘wasn't alone in complaining’ about Justin Baldoni, adds two more women in updated lawsuit

Blake Lively has corrected her legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, adding new allegations regarding on-set conduct. The updated filing, filed Tuesday in New York Federal Court, details two more women who worked on the film and apparently had a negative experience on the set. The trial for Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni is set to commence in March 2026, following her updated legal complaint detailing ongoing concerns about on-set conditions and lack of action from the production company.

The 141-page filing asserts that Lively “was not alone in complaining about Mr Baldoni” and alleges that Baldoni acknowledged the concerns in writing when they were initially raised in 2023.

The complaint reveals that following Lively’s report in May 2023, another female actor on It Ends With Us set expressed concerns similar to those of Sony executive Ange Gianetti and a producer. She confided that “the work on the Film was suffering as a result of Mr. Baldoni's behaviour.”

Two women reported against Baldoni on set

The document further details that on June 8 of that year, the same actress shared her “growing concerns with the conditions on set” with Lively. Lively responded at the time, stating, “I know I find it really hard to speak to him. I try to cover it with busyness but not sure that covers what's going on.”

A second actress also raised similar discomforts about working conditions on set, with all complaints reportedly documented in writing nearly a year before post-production began. Baldoni allegedly acknowledged the issues in writing and assured that “adjustments would be made.”

However, the lawsuit claims that Wayfarer Studios, the production company behind the film, took “no action” to investigate the allegations and “implement any protections at that time.”

The amended complaint also introduces defamation claims against Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, who is accused of making “inflammatory content to media outlets” in an attempt to undermine Lively’s credibility and deter others from supporting her case.

Earlier this month, Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds' attorneys, subpoenaed the phone records of Baldoni and others involved in what they describe as a coordinated effort to damage her reputation. Baldoni’s legal team dismissed these subpoenas as a “fishing expedition.”

The trial is now scheduled to begin in March 2026.