Taylor Swift played a role in It Ends With Us casting, says Justin Baldoni in resurfaced video

A resurfaced interview has reignited speculation about Taylor Swift’s involvement in the casting process of It Ends With Us, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. According to director Justin Baldoni and actress Isabela Ferrer, Swift had a hand in approving a key casting decision—something that had previously gone under the radar. Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows cancelled in Vienna over terror threats

Taylor Swift’s surprising influence on It Ends With Us

In a recently resurfaced clip from an Access Hollywood interview, It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni revealed that he sought input from both Blake Lively and Taylor Swift when casting Isabela Ferrer in the film. Ferrer plays the younger version of Lively’s character, Lily.

“I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor, and they were both like, ‘Yes! Her,’” Baldoni shared. He praised Ferrer’s talent and resemblance to Lively, calling her a “phenomenal actress.”

Also read: Grimes begs Elon Musk to stop ignoring their child's ‘mysterious’ health crisis, internet reacts

Isabela Ferrer confirms Swift’s role

Ferrer herself corroborated this during an interview with Extra at the film’s premiere. She admitted that Swift had some influence on her casting, though she wasn’t initially aware of it.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it!” Ferrer said with excitement. “Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it—and that rocked my world. I have no words.”

Blake Lively and Swift’s deep involvement

Blake Lively, who plays the lead role, has also spoken about Swift’s connection to the film. In a 2024 interview with CBS Mornings, Lively revealed that she personally asked Swift for permission to use her song My Tears Ricochet in the film’s trailer and soundtrack.

“This was actually quite a small-budget movie… We never thought our eyes were big enough to think we could put one of her songs in the movie, but it had to be,” Lively explained, emphasizing Swift’s support throughout the process.

Swift caught in legal drama between Lively and Baldoni

Despite Swift’s apparent involvement in casting and the soundtrack, recent reports suggest she may have been unwillingly dragged into an ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

In January, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, accusing her of defamation following allegations of misconduct on set. His legal documents mention Swift, claiming that Lively tried to use her influence—along with her husband Ryan Reynolds—to pressure him during production.

One text message Lively allegedly sent to Baldoni referenced Game of Thrones, calling herself “Khaleesi” and referring to Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons” who “protect those I fight for.” Baldoni’s legal team argued that this statement implied he was not just dealing with Lively but also facing pressure from two of the most powerful celebrities in the industry.

According to Page Six, the ongoing legal battle has strained Swift and Lively’s longtime friendship. Reports from sources close to Swift indicate that she feels “used” and does not appreciate being labeled as one of Lively’s “dragons.” Insiders claim the singer had no idea about a meeting with Baldoni when she was invited to Lively’s penthouse.