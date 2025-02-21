Grimes begs Elon Musk to stop ignoring their child's ‘mysterious’ health crisis, internet reacts

Grimes has taken to social media to publicly call out Elon Musk, urging him to respond to what she described as their child’s “medical crisis.” The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, accused the billionaire of ignoring her repeated attempts to contact him and stressed the urgency of the situation. Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala.(Invision)

Grimes urges Musk to acknowledge child’s medical crisis

“I am sorry to do this publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” she wrote in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. “This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can, so we can move forward on solving this? This is urgent, Elon," the Genesis singer continued.

The musician went on to express her frustration, revealing that Musk has been unresponsive to her messages, calls, and emails.

“I’m not giving any details, but he won’t respond to texts, calls, or emails and has skipped every meeting,” she continued. “Our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn’t respond ASAP, so I need him to f–king respond. If I have to apply public pressure, then I guess that’s where we are at.”

Grimes and Musk share three children together—sons X Æ A-Xii (4), Techno Mechanicus (2), and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (3).

Reacting to the now-deleted post, one user commented, “This seems to be part of some agenda.”

Another questioned why Musk’s former partners were addressing him publicly, writing, “It’s strange that his baby mothers are trying to reach him on X rather than privately.”

A supporter of Musk weighed in, saying, “I’m not trying to be mean, but as a military wife and mom, when your husband is serving, you handle things at home. That means when a crisis happens with the kids, you deal with it. Stop whining, suck it up. And she gets tons of money to deal with it.”

Another suggested Musk block his exes, writing, “If Musk just locks all his baby mommas out of their X accounts like he did with the Groypers and @ProjectGroyp, they wouldn’t be able to publicly shame him.”

A third user questioned, “Why can’t she take him to court instead of airing their dirty laundry in public?”

A pattern of public disputes

This isn’t the first time Grimes has called out Musk publicly. Just last week, she criticized him for taking their son, X Æ A-Xii, to a meeting with former President Donald Trump at the White House without informing her. The child was seen perched on Musk’s shoulders as Trump signed an executive order expanding the powers of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Grimes expressed her disapproval on social media, writing, “He should not be in public like this.” Later, she thanked fans for bringing the photos to her attention, saying she hadn’t seen them before.

While Musk has yet to publicly respond to Grimes’ concerns, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been making headlines for his growing family. In addition to his three children with Grimes, he has fathered several children with other partners, including his late son, Nevada Alexander, as well as Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, Damian, Strider, and Azure.

Recently, conservative author Ashley St. Clair claimed on X that she gave birth to Musk’s 13th child last year. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote. St. Clair explained that she initially kept the news private to protect their child’s safety, but felt compelled to speak out after rumors surfaced in the tabloids.

Musk has not publicly confirmed or denied St. Clair’s claim, nor has he addressed Grimes’ latest concerns about their child’s health crisis.