Detroit water main break leaves 300 families homeless, vehicles frozen in chaos

A major water main break in Southwest Detroit early Monday, February 17, left hundreds of residents stranded in freezing conditions. The break occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a 54-inch steel pipe, originally built in the 1930s, burst near 1020 Beard Street and North Green Street, close to Interstate 75. Neighbors talk on their mud covered street Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 after a recent water main break caused flooding in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)

Detroit water main break displaces hundreds

Authorities suspect a combination of aging infrastructure and extreme cold caused the break. Detroit experienced temperatures as low as 1.4°F (-17°C), with wind chills dropping even further.

“This was a failure of a Detroit-built, GLWA-maintained water main,” Mayor Mike Duggan admitted, NBC reports. “That’s the truth, and we’re going to fix it.”

Within hours, streets were submerged under nearly five feet of water, forcing emergency rescues via boats. A total of 94 people, including 63 adults and 31 children, were evacuated from flooded homes. Due to heavy snow and ice, crews faced significant delays in locating the shut-off valves, officials said.

Massive flooding in Southwest Detroit

Nearly 300 residents were relocated to hotel rooms provided by the city after their homes were left uninhabitable due to flooded basements and broken furnaces. However, many opted to stay with friends or family instead.

Detroit officials, in collaboration with the Great Lakes Water Authority and the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department, have begun door-to-door wellness checks, PEOPLE reports. By Wednesday, they had inspected 110 of the nearly 400 affected homes, with only 10 reporting no basement flooding.

City workers and contractors are working to expose the damaged pipe and replace a nearly 12-foot section. Repairs are expected to take about two weeks, while full recovery efforts—such as restoring heat, cleaning water tanks, and ensuring safety—could take up to six weeks.

Additionally, 50 homes received boil-water advisories as officials test for potential contamination.

With dozens of homes still without power or heat, police patrols have been increased in the area to prevent looting and ensure resident safety. Meanwhile, teams of inspectors are assessing homes so repair efforts can begin promptly.

“We’re committed to getting these homes livable again,” Duggan assured residents. “You can stay in that hotel until your power and heat are restored.”