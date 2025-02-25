Megyn Kelly mocks Joy Reid after MSNBC show axes her show, ‘Who's crying now?’

Megyn Kelly launched a fiery attack on social media, targeting Joy Reid. Taking to X, formerly Twitter on Sunday, the conservative podcaster mocked the former MSNBC correspondent after her show, The ReidOut, got cancelled. Megyn Kelly mocks Joy Reid after MSNBC axes her show(Getty Images via AFP)

“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked “white women tears” as pathetic and offensive to her?” Kelly wrote, adding, “Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.” The podcaster chillingly warned last year that the former MSNBC host could be fired.

Back in November, The Megyn Kelly Show host tore into Reid for spreading “racist hate” and striving to ignite a “race riot.” At the time, the 56-year-old progressive commentator sparked outrage after telling “progressive White women” that Black women were not interested in saving America.

Kelly warned, “It's a tick-tock situation until her a** is fired,” referring to the controversial TikTok video, in which Reid added, “I think Black women are now [focused] on the ‘save Black women, prioritize Black men and prioritize Black communities, Black businesses, and the Black spaces.' But save America, save the Democratic Party? Yeah, I don't think that's happening.”

At the time, Kelly went on to express her disbelief over the fact that NBC-owned MSNBC was allowing Reid to “spew this racist hate on their channel that he [Trump] is going to deport all Brown people, even if those here legally.” The former Fox News host further declared that the network would eventually fire the progressive commentator due to her “racism.”

After MSNBC axed Reid's show, Donald Trump shared a scathing post on Truth Social, calling her a “mentally obnoxious racist.” “Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been “canned” long ago, along with everyone else who works there,” the president added.