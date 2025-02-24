Trump rejoices Joy Reid's show cancellation, calls her ‘least talented people’ in brutal attack on MSNBC

US President Donald Trump reacted following cancellation of Joy Reid's show and blasted MSNBC and its host in a brutal social media post, calling her one of the “least talented people.” Joy Reid has regularly disparaged Trump on social media and on television. She shared a TikTok video in July 2024 urging Democrats to back Joe Biden's reelection campaign in order to prevent “Hitler from the White House.”

Her show, The ReidOut, was cancelled as part of a overhaul led by the network's new boss, Rebecca Kutler.

Joy Reid confirm cancellation

In a post on Bluesky, Reid seemed to confirm the news, stating that she will be presenting her show “one more time.”

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets. So very proud of The Reidout team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time,” she wrote.

Notably, Trump has periodically blasted news outlets for their coverage of him, labeling them “fake news” and portraying the media as “the enemy of the people.”

Trump ridicules Reid as ‘mentally obnoxious racist’

Taking to Truth Social, Trump hailed the decision to discontinue Reid's show, branding her as “mentally obnoxious racist” who deserved to have been “canned” much before.

She even lambasted Trump as a "insurrectionist" in January 2025 due to his alleged involvement in the 2021 Capitol attack on January 6 and described his White House comeback as a “violent transfer of power.”

Trump's post comes amid speculations that he was a major factor behind her show's cancellation. However, Kutler has rejected such rumours.

Trump targets Al Sharpton, Alex Wagner

The President also attacked Al Sharpton, saying that he “has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television”. Launching a similar scathing attack on Alex Wagner, who is apparently not coming back to Rachel Maddow's 9 p.m. hosting slot four days a week.

Maddow had reduced her hosting responsibilities to Mondays, but she resumed hosting five days a week during the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.

“Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show. Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there's nobody watching, and she also knows that she's got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid,” Trump continued.

Blasting MSNBC, he called its all operation “corrupt”, adding that “it is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party.” “They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they've done to our country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!” he concluded.