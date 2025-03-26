George Clooney is ‘concerned about his marriage’ with Amal Clooney, and now ‘wondering if…’

George Clooney is reportedly grappling with huge “concerns about his marriage” to Amal Clooney as he dedicates himself to his Broadway debut. US actor George Clooney (R) and his wife Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney arrive for "The Albies" hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

The “insecure” Hollywood icon, who is currently starring in a theatrical adaptation of his 2005 Oscar-nominated film Good Night and Good Luck, is said to be struggling with the growing distance between him and his wife.

“He's been concerned about his marriage and wondering if doing this play was a good move. He was a bit red-faced that he couldn't last even a month without her, but now he's more worried about how this might impact his marriage in the long run,” an insider told Radar Online.

Amal and George Clooney's marriage rested by demanding careers

The couple’s separation due to their demanding careers has reportedly left George feeling uneasy about their marriage. Sources indicate that he has urged Amal to relocate to the United States with their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, during his six-month stint on Broadway.

However, “This wasn't what they agreed on. Amal's got so much work on right now, and most of it is in Europe,” the source continued. “She was missing him, but she's not happy about having to move around him.”

“George can sense her disappointment. They've gone through rocky patches before, and he's always convinced her not to divorce him. He's just hoping this time will be no different.”

Clooney is not only performing in the play but also busy with the writing team, while Amal remains occupied with her work in the UK at Oxford University

Speculation about Clooneys marriage

Clooneys have faced divorce speculation following their St. Tropez appearance during their Christmas vacation. “Neither of them looked happy,” an onlooker told New Idea.

However, insiders have downplayed the rumour stating, “Even during tense moments or when dealing with the challenges of long-distance obligations, they consistently remain united in their commitment to one another.”

When asked about his family’s living arrangements during his time in New York, George confirmed to Access Hollywood, “They're in New York,” and added, “We’ve been here the whole time. You know, the normal things that children do, which is, apparently, you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They’re in school.”

“My wife is dealing with me walking around doing lines in a play all day long, so I think she knows it better than me.”