George Clooney will soon ‘need every penny’ for divorce from Amal Clooney: Report

George Clooney may need every penny of his record-breaking $300,000 per week paycheck for ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ as speculation grows about an impending split from his wife of ten years, Amal Clooney, per report. George Clooney participates in the "Good Night, and Good Luck" Broadway cast announcement at the Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)(Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Insiders close to the couple suggest that despite Amal relocating to New York with their children to support George, the couple’s marriage may be nearing its end.

“They have been papering over the cracks for years and Amal is in New York with their kids to support George, but it seems to be very much window dressing and once the play is over, they'll likely go their separate ways,” a source told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| George Clooney's political blunder complicates his marriage: ‘Amal won’t put up with it for long’

“And he'll be needing every penny of that $300,000 a week for his divorce war chest because this split is gonna cost monster money. She's a lawyer for Pete's sake!”

Notably, rumours of their split intensified after they were seen in what appeared to be a tense exchange during their Christmas holiday in St. Tropez last December. “Neither of them looked happy,” a source flagged it to the American outlet.

Clooney is preparing to make history on Broadway

The veteran Batman star starring role in the stage adaptation of ‘Good Night and Good Luck’ is already generating massive buzz, and his salary is expected to surpass those of theatre veterans like Hugh Jackman and Bette Midler.

“George is getting a massive deal,” an industry insider told Radar Online. “Not only is he starring in the production, but he also wrote it, meaning he’s profiting from multiple revenue streams. He’s expected to earn more than $300,000 a week.”

ALSO READ| George Clooney feels ‘duped’ by Barack Obama, new report claims 'he's not going to be anyone’s…’

With this deal, Clooney is set to become one of Broadway’s highest-paid performers. “This deal isn’t just about performance pay. He’s also earning a percentage of the profits, which means his weekly earnings could soar even higher, making him the highest-paid performer Broadway has ever seen,” another source added.