George Clooney's political blunder complicates his marriage: ‘Amal won’t put up with it for long’

George Clooney has reportedly faced a string of setbacks that have left him at odds with his wife, Amal Clooney. According to sources, the actor’s public support for Kamala Harris during her failed presidential campaign has backfired. US actor George Clooney (R) and his wife Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney arrive for "The Albies" hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library in New York, September 26, 2024. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

“George truly believed that his endorsement of Kamala Harris would move mountains, but it’s only made him look like another conceited, self-important celebrity,” an insider told Radar Online.

“His op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to remove himself from the race was also met with a lot of rolling of eyes. The truth is that George’s opinion doesn’t carry as much weight as he thought, and he’s been left with major egg on his face.”

Amal is said to be running out of patience with her husband’s political missteps. “His ego has taken a big hit and he’s been moody, and Amal won’t put up with it for long,” the source added.

George and Amal ‘have to tackle this new hurdle together’

Adding to their challenges is George’s upcoming Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film, Good Night, and Good Luck. The project, scheduled for early 2025, will require the 63-year-old actor to spend six months in New York, away from Amal and their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“George is thrilled about the opportunity to star on Broadway, something he’s never done before, and it will take his mind off his recent shaming in the political sphere,” said the insider. “But it will mean he has to spend six months in New York between rehearsals and performances.”

Amal and the twins are currently based in Europe, and now “Moving to Manhattan and keeping them totally out of the spotlight and their identities protected would be very difficult,” the insider explained. “Amal’s work also requires her to be in Europe a lot, so that’s another big consideration.”

“They already went through a period of spending a lot of time apart, and it didn’t do the marriage any good,” the insider told RadarOnline.

“They’ve managed to iron things out in the past, and they’ll have to tackle this new hurdle together,” the source concluded.