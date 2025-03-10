Menu Explore
Margot Robbie is reportedly ‘mad’ with George Clooney over this rival plan

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 10, 2025 03:08 AM IST

George Clooney and Margot Robbie clash over Ocean's franchise revival plans, with Clooney announcing a sequel while Robbie works on a prequel.

Hollywood icon George Clooney is reportedly at odds with actress Margot Robbie over competing plans to revive the Ocean’s franchise with new films.

George Clooney's announcement of Ocean's 14, focusing on aging, frustrates Margot Robbie, who is developing a separate prequel film about Danny Ocean's family.(AP)
George Clooney's announcement of Ocean's 14, focusing on aging, frustrates Margot Robbie, who is developing a separate prequel film about Danny Ocean's family.(AP)

Clooney recently said that Ocean’s 14 has already been written by a script which would see him return to the role of Danny Ocean, made famous by the early 2000s trilogy.

The veteran Batman star claimed the film’s storyline would centre on the theme of ageing, exploring how he and his crew struggle with the realization that they are “too old to do the jobs we used to be able to do.”

ALSO READ| George Clooney will soon ‘need every penny’ for divorce from Amal Clooney: Report

Why is Margot Robbie mad at George Clooney?

Hollywood insiders claim that Robbie is “furious” over this development, which complicates her plans for a separate prequel film within the same universe.

Robbie and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling are attached to a film that will explore the backstory of Danny Ocean’s parents, along with his sister Debbie, who was portrayed by Sandra Bullock in Ocean’s 8. The actress has been working on the project for some time, and Clooney’s announcement has put her in a difficult position.

“Margot is mad. She's too respectful of George to voice her concerns, but his reboot is likely to overshadow her movie,” an insider told Radar Online. While Robbie is not opposed to another sequel in the Ocean’s franchise, sources say she feels Clooney’s project is an attempt to “jump the queue.”

Currently, Clooney is also dealing with persistent speculation regarding his potential divorce from Amal Clooney.

ALSO READ| George Clooney's seven year old son is already competing in chess tournaments! 'He's playing a lot of older kids'

“Divorce rumours surrounding them intensified earlier this year, mainly due to their evolving living arrangements,” a source told the American outlet earlier.

“Amal thinks moving to New York so it doesn't seem like she and George are living separate lives will kill the gossip – but it probably won't.”

The couple, who share seven-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, have been living apart due to their demanding careers.

