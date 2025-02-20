George Clooney's seven year old son is already competing in chess tournaments! 'He's playing a lot of older kids'

Hollywood star George Clooney is imparting some valuable life lessons to his seven-year-old son, Alexander. The 63-year-old actor, appeared on popular American talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, to discuss his forthcoming Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck. While speaking to the 60-year-old host, George revealed that son has developed a keen interest in chess and regularly competes in tournaments. In a recent interview George Clooney revealed he is teaching his son some valuable life lessons.

The Oceans star uses his son’s experiences in the game—particularly his losses—as an opportunity to instil an important life lesson. "He's 7 years old, [and] playing a lot of older kids," George told Colbert. "He's not winning all the time, as you can imagine. And he gets upset and I said, 'Listen, you shake the guy's hand and say good game, I'll get you next time.' And, that's kind of how you got to live by those rules," he added during the show.

George, who married human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, 47, in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2014, became a father to twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017. Since their birth, both George and Amal have been highly selective about their professional commitments, ensuring that their children remain their top priority.

While George is an Academy Award-winning actor and director, he has spoken in the past about how fatherhood has shifted his perspective. In previous interviews, he has expressed how his focus has moved away from the hustle of Hollywood, choosing instead to dedicate more time to his family.

Despite their young age, the George twins are already showing glimpses of their unique personalities. While Alexander enjoys chess, it has been reported that his twin sister, Ella, has a different set of interests. Though the couple largely keeps their children out of the public eye, Clooney has occasionally shared anecdotes that reflect his joy in fatherhood.