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    Asian Games clearance granted to Kaithal karate champion: Kurukshetra MP

    Jindal said that in June 2026, Choudhary scripted history in Bali, Indonesia, by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the women’s kumite (-55kg) category at the 22nd AKF Senior Asian Karate Championship

    Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 08:39:36 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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    Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kurukshetra, on Thursday confirmed that Asian Karate champion Alisha Choudhary from Pundri, Kaithal, has received Union ministry clearance to compete for India in the 2026 Asian Games.

    Upon meeting her last month, Jindal raised the issue with the Union sports ministry, emphasising that administrative hurdles must not compromise the dreams and hard work of India’s elite athletes. (HT Photo)
    Upon meeting her last month, Jindal raised the issue with the Union sports ministry, emphasising that administrative hurdles must not compromise the dreams and hard work of India’s elite athletes. (HT Photo)

    Jindal said that in June 2026, Choudhary scripted history in Bali, Indonesia, by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the women’s kumite (-55kg) category at the 22nd AKF Senior Asian Karate Championship.

    “However, despite meeting all eligibility criteria set by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, her participation in the upcoming Asian Games became uncertain due to the absence of a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF) for karate in India,” the MP said.

    Upon meeting her last month, Jindal raised the issue with the Union sports ministry, emphasising that administrative hurdles must not compromise the dreams and hard work of India’s elite athletes. Following his public request, the BJP MP also met Union minister of youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Asian Games Clearance Granted To Kaithal Karate Champion: Kurukshetra MP
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Asian Games Clearance Granted To Kaithal Karate Champion: Kurukshetra MP
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