Bamboo is no longer just an ‘eco’ fabric. Here’s why fashion is taking note

From babywear and athleisure to intimate wear, bamboo seems to be moving beyond its sustainable-fabric tag and into mainstream Indian fashion retail. In 2026, more brands are turning to it as consumers seek sustainable alternatives amid growing environmental concerns, while supply chains recognise bamboo as a fast-yielding, water-efficient crop with potential as a climate-smart textile. This Bamboo Day, we look at what’s driving the shift and if the hype actually has some weight behind it. Kusha Kapila in her brand's newest bamboo clothing collection; Kajol in a printed bamboo wrap dress from Nupur Kanoi’s Maya

Bamboo by the numbers Globally, the bamboo fabric market is valued at $2.5 billion and growing 8–9% annually. In India, the broader bamboo sector is projected to reach ₹71,745 crore ($8.3 billion) by 2030, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation. Often called India’s “Green Gold”, bamboo is also gaining attention for its cultivation efficiency. It absorbs nearly 17 tonnes of CO₂ per hectare annually and can be harvested every 3–5 years. For local supply chains, it is a fast-yielding, water-efficient crop that does not cause soil erosion or require heavy chemical fertilisers, making it a potential climate-smart textile.

The comfort factor Rajan Narayan, Director & Principal Consultant, Lonely Cloud Consulting, says the shift is being driven by demand for apparel that combines performance with sustainability. “Top brands are jumping on it primarily for its exceptional breathability. The ultra-soft, moisture-absorbing nature makes it ideal for innerwear, sleepwear, and baby clothes. Bamboo offers a perfect middle path between synthetic and cotton — it’s sustainable, natural, and far easier to cultivate and maintain.”

The textile of the future? Textile conservationist and craft revivalist Madhu Jain says bamboo’s use is expanding well beyond clothing, from socks and bedsheets to towels. She recalls showcasing its versatility at the 7th World Bamboo Congress in India in 2004, including how easily bamboo fabric can be combined with Indian crafts. “Bamboo is the buzzword. Bamboo is the textile of the future — I said that many years ago. That is our present right now. In modern times, with rising environmental concerns, bamboo fabric ticks all the right boxes. The focus has shifted from fabrics like nylon and rayon towards sustainability and social responsibility. Thanks to design interventions and broader access to information, things have taken a positive turn in 2026!”

Beyond the cotton default And baby brand owner Nilofer Rao, Founder & CEO, Bubz says, “Customers no longer discover bamboo by chance, they actively seek it out for its ultra-soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic feel. It isn’t about replacing cotton entirely, but choosing the right fabric for everyday comfort. Moving forward, we plan to explore bamboo-cotton blends that combine bamboo’s softness with cotton’s structure and durability. Our focus remains on choosing the right fabric for the product rather than using bamboo merely as a marketing label.”

Where to buy? Bamboology is a mainstream platform with a variety of bamboo apparel, including workout gear, bath towels and more, made out of bamboo starting from ₹ 699+

Underneat is influencer Kusha Kapila’s brand that most recently launched a bamboo fabric sleepwear collection that starts from ₹599+

Wellbi is an athleisure brand offering bamboo activewear for men and women, starting at ₹1,500+

Bubz offers high-end bamboo bodysuits, zipsuits, loungewear sets, and baby gifting combos starting at ₹850+