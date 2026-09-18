Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 18, 2026: Avoid making relationship decisions out of silence or temporary anger

The day may begin on a low or inward note, but it improves clearly by night. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your twelfth house, so the morning and much of the day can feel draining, private or emotionally cloudy. Sleep may seem incomplete, travel may need extra care and small delays can feel bigger than they are. Try not to assume the whole day is against you just because the start is slow. At night, the Moon moves into Sagittarius in your first house, and your confidence returns. You may feel more like yourself, more willing to speak directly and more ready to take charge of pending matters. Saturn is in Pisces, your fourth house, as an ongoing slow transit, so home responsibilities, family duty and peace of mind still require patience and structure. Rahu is in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu is in Leo, your ninth house, as ongoing slow transits, so short travel, messages and bold ideas can be active but uneven, while long-range plans need flexibility.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
The emotional tone improves as the day goes on. In the first half, you may overthink messages, feel misunderstood or want reassurance without saying so clearly. Avoid making relationship decisions from fatigue, silence or temporary disappointment. If you are committed, a calm evening conversation is likely to go much better than a tense morning exchange. Lovers may feel more passionate and connected later, especially once the Moon enters your first house and you feel present again. If you are married, companionship may grow through simple shared time such as dinner, a short drive or finally talking honestly after a busy day. Early patience will protect later warmth.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Work and study need emotional discipline today. The twelfth-house Moon at the start can bring distraction, low motivation or the feeling that every task is taking longer than it should. If you are travelling for work, double-check files, routes, chargers and meeting links. Students should revise familiar topics first instead of panicking over everything at once. The second half becomes much stronger. Once the Moon enters Sagittarius in your first house at night, clarity improves and you are better placed to complete reading, writing, planning or interview preparation. The Sun also supports professional visibility through organized effort, so answer properly, submit neatly and keep records updated. Do not write off the day because the morning feels heavy.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Expenses need watching, especially in the first part of the day. The twelfth-house Moon can increase spending on travel, convenience, online payments, food delivery or little comfort buys that add up quietly. This is more about leakage than major loss, so awareness matters. If you are booking tickets, paying fees or covering office expenses, keep room for small changes in cost. Later, when the Moon enters your first house, you become more decisive and less passive about money. That is a better time to review what is necessary and what can wait. Avoid casual lending if your own budget already feels stretched.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Your body may reflect your mood more than usual. The first half favors slower travel, lighter scheduling and extra rest if sleep has been poor. Drink enough water, eat on time and avoid skipping meals while rushing through errands. A brief prayerful pause, quiet music or a short walk can settle the mind better than constant scrolling. Once the Moon enters your first house at night, energy picks up, but do not overcorrect by staying awake too late. Let recovery happen in a simple, steady way.
Tip for the Day:
Save important decisions for later, when your confidence returns naturally.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More