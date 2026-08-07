Mumbai: A day after eligible teacher candidates warned of protests over delays in the recruitment process, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday started the recruitment process for more than 30,000 teacher and shikshan sevak (teaching assistant) posts through the Pavitra portal. State begins recruitment for over 30,000 teacher posts

School education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said recruitment for 30,209 vacant posts in government, local body and private schools across the state would be carried out through the Pavitra portal in a transparent manner on the basis of merit.

The Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 was conducted online between May 27, 2025 and June 5, 2025. A total of 228,808 candidates registered for the exam, of which 211,308 appeared for the test, while 170,108 candidates completed the self-certification process, making them eligible for recruitment.

According to the education department, the vacancies include 13,351 posts in zilla parishad schools, 1,954 in municipal corporation schools, 280 in municipal council schools, 12,148 in private educational institutions, 2,421 in tribal development department schools and 56 posts in government-run Vidyaniketan schools. Of the total vacancies, 14,320 posts are for teachers in classes 1-5, 10,012 posts are for classes 6-8, 5,513 posts are for classes 9 and 10, and 364 posts are for classes 11 and 12.

Among the vacancies, 19,881 posts will be filled without interviews, while 10,328 posts in private institutions will be filled after interviews.

On Thursday, the education department launched an online facility for candidates to fill and lock their preference of schools and posts, which must be completed by August 11. After the deadline expires, the merit list for posts that do not require interviews will be published, officials said.

The education department has also asked candidates to send any suggestions, requests or complaints related to the recruitment process through the official email on the Pavitra portal.