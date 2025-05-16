Menu Explore
Pamela Anderson breaks silence on her dramatic Met Gala hair transformation: 'It wasn't about…'

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 16, 2025 05:37 PM IST

Pamela Anderson explained that her short bob with micro bangs at the Met Gala was a “quiet nod to [her] favourite Bergman actresses.”

Pamela Anderson has revealed why she underwent a dramatic hair transformation for her Met Gala 2025 appearance. In an interview with Who What Wear published Thursday, the 57-year-old explained that her bob cut with micro bangs was “not about looking good.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Pamela Anderson attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Pamela Anderson reveals why she chopped off her long blonde hair for Met Gala appearance

“For the Met, I wanted something strong, brave, and committed—aligned with the night’s theme of tailoring from head to toe,” Anderson said. This year's theme for fashion's biggest night was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which saw the Baywatch star walking the blue carpet with a short blonde bob cut that made headlines. 

For the event, Anderson donned a bedazzled silver dress by Tory Burch. She accessorised with matching Pandora diamond jewellery, per Page Six. “I believe the world needs more of a feminine warrior presence, and this was my small contribution,” she said of her headline-making Met Gala look, adding that “looking good” was not her aim.

“That’s subjective anyway,” she went on, adding, “[Tory Burch’s] dress was the star. I was just blessed to wear it.” Anderson explained that she chopped off her long blonde hair to a shoulder-length “a few projects ago.” But, her blunt cut with an emphasis on micro bangs was “a quiet nod to [her] favourite Bergman actresses.”

Anderson, who has stopped wearing makeup to most public events, wore a soft glam look at the Met Gala by Pat McGrath. The famed makeup artist said in a press release at the time, “Pam wanted to wear makeup again for the Met Gala, so we created a look that acknowledged her natural beauty but then took it to the next level.”

“We wanted to explore the next incarnation of natural — an elevation of natural — and to show how you can wear a full face of makeup but in a very fresh and beautiful way,” McGrath added, per the outlet.

Pamela Anderson breaks silence on her dramatic Met Gala hair transformation: 'It wasn't about…'
