Diddy's rival Suge Knight spills major tea about trial, hints at Trump pardon

Suge Knight, well-known Diddy rival and the former CEO of Death Row Records, on Tuesday suggested that President Donald Trump could pardon the music mogul if he is convicted in his ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Adding to his claims, Knight said that the government ‘owes’ Diddy a lot of favors. Diddy's prime rival suggested that Trump could pardon the rapper if he is convicted(Reuters)

Knight was on call with NewsNation's ‘CUOMO’ when he revealed that Diddy will be able to convince at least one juror to get him a not-guilty verdict.

“I still feel that Puffy’s gonna be all right and have a fair shot at it, because Puffy didn’t — he’s not a dummy,” Knight said. “I’m quite sure somebody’s going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them — that’s all you need, is one. So, at the end of the day, it’s going to be a real exciting situation, but I think he’s going to be all right.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked Suge Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, if he thinks Diddy will be ‘alright’. The 60-year-old said that the rapper has ‘influence’ and the prosecutors do not have anything ‘bad against him'.

Trump might pardon Diddy

Suge Knight said that the government owes Diddy in some way. “I think he got some favors with the government. I think they’re going to show him a little leeway. It might not seem like it when it’s all said and done, but I don’t think he had anything to worry about. I don’t think he’s worried, because he’s going to be federal. And if he gets convicted, Trump’s going to pardon him.”

Knight brought up the Michael Harris case. Harris received a sentence in 1987 for crack dealing, kidnapping, and attempted murder. He co-founded Death Row Records while in prison. He was granted clemency by Trump in 2021.

“S‑‑‑, he pardoned Michael Harris. They don’t care about that. It’s all about, you know, what’s in it for the long run,” he added.