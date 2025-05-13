‘Come when I say’: Witness details Diddy’s brutal abuse of ex Cassie Ventura

Daniel Phillip, a male revue manager, testified that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs paid him to engage in sexual activities with Cassie Ventura on multiple occasions, according to CNN. He described one encounter in 2012 at the Gramercy Park Hotel in Manhattan. Phillip said he arrived expecting to perform at a bachelorette party, but found Ventura alone. Sean Diddy Combs listens during opening statements on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

“When I arrived, Cassie opened the door and she asked me if I was okay if it was just going to be us,” he said during the trial on Monday, according to CNN.

Phillip said that Ventura mentioned it was her birthday and that her partner wanted to do something special.

"She asked me if I would mind rubbing baby oil on her and giving her a massage and wherever things went from there it went based on how comfortable it was,” he testified.

Phillip testified that Diddy was present in the room, wearing a white robe and covering his face from the nose down. Phillip said he had sex with Ventura in Combs’ presence and that Diddy paid him “a couple thousand dollars more” before he left.

Phillip said he had sex with Ventura in front of Diddy “a few more times” after that through late 2013 or early 2014.

Phillip further testified that he engaged in sexual activities with Ventura in front of Diddy several more times through late 2013 or early 2014. He claimed Diddy recorded one or two of these encounters using a camcorder or cellphone.

Diddy Abused Cassie Ventura-

Phillip also testified about witnessing Diddy physically abuse Ventura. He recounted an incident where Diddy attacked Ventura after she asked him to “hold on” when he called her over. Phillip said Diddy threw a bottle at Ventura, then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into a bedroom.

"Mr. Combs, was basically saying, 'B---h when I tell you to come here, you come. Not later,'” Phillip said, NY Post reported.

Phillip described a second incident at the Jumeirah Essex House Hotel during a sexual encounter with Ventura. He testified that after their encounter, Ventura went into a bedroom with Diddy while Phillip remained in the living room.

"Out of nowhere, I could hear Cassie yelling, 'I’m sorry, I’m sorry.' And then I could hear again that… someone was being slapped around, slammed around the room," Phillip said.