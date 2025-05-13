Menu Explore
Who is Daniel Phillip? Diddy trial witness makes massive claim about ex Cassie Ventura

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 13, 2025 01:44 AM IST

Male escort Daniel Phillip testified at rapper Diddy's trial on Monday, telling jurors he was paid $6,000 for sex sessions with singer Cassie Ventura

Male escort Daniel Phillip testified at rapper Diddy's trial on Monday, telling jurors he was paid $6,000 for sex sessions with singer Cassie Ventura while her then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs watched. He further added that he was paid between $700 and $6000 for his sessions, which would last up to 10 hours. 

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson, right, gestures to Sean Diddy Combs, far left, while giving her opening statement the first day of trial at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)
Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson, right, gestures to Sean Diddy Combs, far left, while giving her opening statement the first day of trial at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

“I didn’t care if I got paid one way or the other — they gave that to me every time I went to see them.” Phillip said. 

