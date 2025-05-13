Who is Daniel Phillip? Diddy trial witness makes massive claim about ex Cassie Ventura
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 13, 2025 01:44 AM IST
Male escort Daniel Phillip testified at rapper Diddy's trial on Monday, telling jurors he was paid $6,000 for sex sessions with singer Cassie Ventura
Male escort Daniel Phillip testified at rapper Diddy's trial on Monday, telling jurors he was paid $6,000 for sex sessions with singer Cassie Ventura while her then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs watched. He further added that he was paid between $700 and $6000 for his sessions, which would last up to 10 hours.
“I didn’t care if I got paid one way or the other — they gave that to me every time I went to see them.” Phillip said.