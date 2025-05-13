Diddy trial: Prosecutors say singer ‘stomped’ on Cassie Ventura's face, forced escort to ‘urinate in’ her mouth

Sean “Diddy” Combs' sex trafficking trial began in Manhattan federal court on Monday. Cassie Ventura was at the centre of prosecutors' opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson claimed that the 55-year-old “stomped repeatedly” on his ex-girlfriend and forced an escort to “urinate in” her mouth as she choked, multiple media outlets, including Page Six and People, reported. Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson, right, gestures to Sean Diddy Combs, far left, while giving her opening statement the first day of trial at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

Prosecutors make bombshell claims about what Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs did to Cassie Ventura

Johnson told the 12-person jury that Ventura initially participated in Combs' infamous “freak-offs” to “make him happy.” However, the singer eventually began beating her “viciously.” She claimed that an escort at one of Diddy's parties saw him drag his then-girlfriend by her hair.

The prosecutor highlighted another instance, which took place in 2009, when Combs allegedly “stomped” on Ventura's face after throwing her on the floor of an SUV. “Her livelihood and safety depended on keeping the defendant happy,” Johnson said of the Me & U songstress, arguing that Combs “had the power to ruin her life.”

At one point, Combs allegedly forced an escort to “urinate in” Ventura's mouth and on another, threatened to destroy her career by releasing videos of her engaging in sexual acts with dozens of male escorts, Johnson told jurors. She also claimed that the Finna Get Loose crooner “viciously attacked” women who resisted taking part in his wild, drug-fueled parties.

“They will tell you about some of the most painful experiences of their lives. The days they spent in hotel rooms, high on drugs, dressed in costumes to perform the defendant’s sexual fantasies,” Johnson said of those women, per Reuters. The prosecution went on to say that both Combs and Cassie “were unfaithful and jealous.” However, “only one had power.”