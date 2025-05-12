Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher reveals one food he cut out from diet to lose 30 pounds

Christopher Schwarzenegger has finally revealed his dramatic weight loss secret. During an appearance at Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 27-year-old confessed that while it was not an overnight wonder, cutting out one particular food from his diet helped him lose 30 pounds. Christopher Schwarzenegger opens up on his dramatic weight loss secret(X)

‘Not an overnight thing’: Christopher Schwarzenegger on his dramatic weight loss transformation

“It was a big process,” said Christopher, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, during a panel discussion alongside host Jeff Beacher and Kelly Osbourne. He explained that he began his weight loss journey in 2019 while he was living in Australia, as reported by People.

“I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities,” Christopher recalled, adding that his weight held him back from skydiving.

‘I tried everything…’ but ‘weirdly enough’ cutting bread helped him shed pounds

Saturday's panel marked the first time Christopher publicly addressed his weight loss. He stressed how his transformation was not “an overnight thing,” adding that it “took a lot of trial and error.”

“And even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point,” he went on before revealing how cutting bread from his diet helped him lose 30 pounds.

The University of Michigan graduate shared, “Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent,” adding, “I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it.' And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that.”