Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher reveals one food he cut out from diet to lose 30 pounds

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 12, 2025 09:08 PM IST

Christopher Schwarzenegger publicly addresses his dramatic weight loss for the first time, reveals the only food he completely gave up

Christopher Schwarzenegger has finally revealed his dramatic weight loss secret. During an appearance at Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 27-year-old confessed that while it was not an overnight wonder, cutting out one particular food from his diet helped him lose 30 pounds.

Christopher Schwarzenegger opens up on his dramatic weight loss secret(X)
Christopher Schwarzenegger opens up on his dramatic weight loss secret(X)

‘Not an overnight thing’: Christopher Schwarzenegger on his dramatic weight loss transformation

“It was a big process,” said Christopher, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, during a panel discussion alongside host Jeff Beacher and Kelly Osbourne. He explained that he began his weight loss journey in 2019 while he was living in Australia, as reported by People.

“I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities,” Christopher recalled, adding that his weight held him back from skydiving.

‘I tried everything…’ but ‘weirdly enough’ cutting bread helped him shed pounds

Saturday's panel marked the first time Christopher publicly addressed his weight loss. He stressed how his transformation was not “an overnight thing,” adding that it “took a lot of trial and error.” 

“And even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point,” he went on before revealing how cutting bread from his diet helped him lose 30 pounds.  

The University of Michigan graduate shared, “Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent,” adding, “I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it.' And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher reveals one food he cut out from diet to lose 30 pounds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On