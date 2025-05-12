Want to lose 10 kilos in 2 months? Fitness coach shares 6 easy steps to follow for weight loss

Amaka is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos. Amaka keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing weight loss hacks to diet and workout tips, the fitness coach does it all. On May 12, Amaka shared a post noting down 6 steps to lose 10 kilos in just 2 months. Know these 6 steps to lose 10 kilos in just 2 months. (Image by Pixabay)

1. Eat high protein:

Protein helps to keep you fuller for longer periods. It slows down digestion and reduces hunger hormones which helps prevent overeating and over-snacking between meals. High volume foods such as vegetables, fruits are low in calories and high in fiber which help you consume more portions without eating in excess. Also read | Doctor shares 5 natural weight loss hacks that don’t come with dangerous side effects

2. Use smaller plates:

This helps to send signals to your brain that you’re eating big portions, and this will trick your brain into thinking that you’re full of your meal portion. Thereby always ensuring that you’re in a deficit

3. Completely cut out sugar:

Sugary foods are just empty calories, which never make you full ensuring you keep consuming more calories contributes to weight gain. Removing sugar from your diet will not only help you see better results but will help regulate your blood sugar levels.

4. Fasting:

Fasting switches your body from burning glucose to burning fat for fuel, which helps to burn fat effectively. It also helps you to eat less during your eating window, which ensures you’re eating in a calorie deficit at all times for easier weight loss.

5. Constantly drink water:

Drinking water before your meals ensures you feel fuller and helps you stay satisfied with your meals, thereby reducing your overall calorie intake. Also read | Weight loss coach breaks down different types of belly fat and ways to tackle them: From stressed to alcohol belly

6. Exercise:

Stick to exercises you love that can keep you consistent and active, especially low impact like walking. It is a very good way of staying consistent with exercise as it’s a low impact exercise, making it very sustainable to stick to.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.