Doctor shares 5 natural weight loss hacks that don’t come with dangerous side effects

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have become incredibly powerful tools for weight loss. While they do suppress appetite and help people shed weight, the cost at which this comes is important to consider. Shedding kilos but losing health? Try these doctor-recommended 5 natural weight loss hacks that don't come with dangerous side effects.

It's essential to look beyond short-term outcomes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kalpana Gupta Shekhawat, Functional and Metabolic Medicine Specialist, shared, “With GLP-1 drugs, the risks are real—there have been observed cases of muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies and slower gut motility. Many individuals experience significant nausea, making it difficult to get through the day. Gallbladder issues have also been reported. In some patients, pancreatitis has developed, and early data has raised concerns about thyroid tumours in certain individuals. The long-term impact of these drugs remains uncertain.”

The compounds in Ozempic affect the hormones associated with good moods.

These are not mild side effects; they can seriously impact long-term health. Dr Kalpana Gupta Shekhawat, “Another concern is that weight often returns once the drug is discontinued, particularly if the root causes of weight gain—such as poor diet, inflammation, insulin resistance, and stress—are not addressed. This raises the question: what are the alternatives?”

The expert advised:

1. Simple lifestyle strategies can be effective without the burden of side effects.

One such strategy is starting the day with a source of healthy protein, which could come in the form of sprouted lentils or Greek yogurt. Starting the day with protein has shown positive effects.

2. Limiting ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugars is critical, as these spike insulin, promote fat storage and increase hunger.

Instead, to manage healthy weight, people should consider eating whole foods—whole grains, vegetables, lentils, millets, seasonal fruits and healthy fats such as avocado, ghee, olive oil, or coconut oil.

Have weight-loss benefits: Due to its emphasis on whole and fresh foods, the Mediterranean diet might support safe, healthy, and sustainable weight loss.

3. Time-restricted eating, such as eating within a 10–12 hour window, is also beneficial.

It can improve insulin sensitivity, promote fat burning and support a healthy circadian rhythm.

4. Gut health is another vital area of focus.

Gut imbalances can affect satiety hormones, increase cravings and block nutrient absorption. Incorporating fermented foods, prebiotic fibers and probiotics—while avoiding gut irritants like alcohol, excessive caffeine, processed snacks and chemically preserved foods—is recommended.

Having kimchi on a regular basis can help address weight issues and also improve gut health.

5. Managing stress is also a key element.

Chronic stress elevates cortisol levels, which contributes to abdominal fat and insulin resistance. Daily mindfulness practices, such as 10 minutes of deep breathing, can help regulate hormones and metabolism.

Dr Kalpana Gupta Shekhawat asserted, “Ultimately, true health doesn't come in the form of drugs or injections. It comes from understanding the body and making consistent, nourishing choices. While GLP-1 drugs may offer a shortcut, true healing lies in long-term strategies that honor the body’s natural intelligence.”

