Arnold Schwarzenegger teases son Patrick over White Lotus nude scene: ‘Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’

Like father, like son

After attending the premiere of The White Lotus Season 3 on Monday, Arnold took to social media to react to the HBO series and praise his son.

“I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate (Patrick Schwarzenegger) at the ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 premiere,” wrote the Predator” star along with a picture of him posing with his son on the red carpet.

He added, “What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me.”

Arnold was referring to his iconic nude scene in the film The Terminator as the cybernetic assassin who is sent back in time to kill the woman who has given birth to a man who will save mankind in the future. The arrival of the cyborg in each of the films has Arnold with no clothes on.

About The White Lotus season 3

In the new season of the HBO drama, Patrick will be seen in the role of Saxon, the son of a wealthy Southern family. The third season of the Mike White-created anthology premieres on HBO on February 16.

At a press conference ahead of the premiere on Monday, Patrick had reflected on his nude scenes throughout the season and expressed apprehension about his family watching the show.

Other cast members include Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Tayme Thapthimthong, Lek Patravadi, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Julian Kostov, Leslie Bibb, Shalini Peiris, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Dom Hetrakul and Blackpink member Lisa.

The show has got a green signal for a fourth season as well. After Season 2 ended, series creator Mike White shared that the third season “would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”