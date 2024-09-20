James Cameron scorches The Terminator critics: 'Let me see your 3 out of 4 highest grossing movies'

Filmmaker James Cameron talked about his iconic science fiction action film The Terminator on its 40th anniversary and hit back at the critics who have issues with the dialogues of the movie, reported Variety. (Also Read | James Cameron reveals title of Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington's Avatar 3. Check it out here) James Cameron spoke about his films. (AP)

The Terminator is a 1984 film directed by James Cameron. He wrote the movie along with Gale Anne Hurd. The movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator.

"I don't think of it as some Holy Grail, that's for sure. I look at it now and there are parts of it that are pretty cringe-worthy, and parts of it that are like, ‘Yeah, we did pretty well for the resources we had available’," said the director about his film.

"I don't cringe on any of the dialogue, but I have a lower cringe factor than, apparently, a lot of people do around the dialogue that I write. You know what? Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films, then we'll talk about dialogue effectiveness," he said.

Addressing the criticism around his works, he said that even though many may find his script cringe at certain times, they have earned well at the box office and broke records.

He is known for his films such as Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Avatar and its sequels. He also directed, wrote, co-produced, and co-edited Titanic.

Cameron addressed the complaint about the three-hour runtime for Avatar: The Way of Water. He said, "I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch for eight hours," he said, adding, "I can almost write this part of the review. 'The agonisingly long three-hour movie...' It's like, give me a...break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row."

He also spoke about the trolling of his first Avatar film, although it was a hit, “The trolls will have it that nobody gives a s***, and they can't remember the characters' names or one damn thing that happened in the movie,” he said.

Cameron's third Avatar film, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is all set to release in theatres on December 19, 2025, reported Variety.