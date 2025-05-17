Trump's ‘Big Beautiful' bill: These 5 Republicans blocked the tax legislation - Here's why

President Donald Trump's ‘Big Beautiful' bill aimed at massive cuts to Medicaid and other government programs failed to pass the House Budget Committee on Friday. The group rejected the bill in a 21-16 vote, with five Republicans voting against it. Rep Chip Roy voted against Trump's Big Beautiful bill on Friday(Getty Images via AFP)

“Republicans MUST UNITE behind, “THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!” Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need. The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%,” Trump posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, after the bill failed.

“It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters. We don’t need “GRANDSTANDERS” in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Republican Representatives Chip Roy, Ralph Norman, Josh Brecheen, Lloyd Smucker and Andrew Clyde joined the Democrats to vote against the bill. It’s not immediately clear how House Republicans will re-group to address the divisions and advance the bill.

Rep Chip Roy explained his decision in a tweet. He said that Republicans are making progress,'but the vote was called, and the problems were not resolved, so I voted no'.

“I am staying in Washington this weekend to deliver. Medicaid Work requirements must start NOW not 2029 & the Green New Scam must be fully repealed, as President Trump called for," he added.

Rep Ralph Norman said that the bill is ‘not serious about necessary reforms’.

“It delays work requirements for able-bodied adults until 2029. It does nothing to combat Obamacare's unfair Medicaid expansion that provides more federal funding for able-bodied adults than the truly disabled, pregnant mothers, and children the program was originally intended for.”