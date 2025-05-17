Michele Morrone shares Another Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively's 'most embarrassing moment on set' and it's hilarious!

Tensions may have been allegedly running high on the sets of Another Simple Favor — the barrage of awkward moments from the press tour is proof enough even if no one confirms it. But that doesn't have to mean it was ALL bad! Michele Morrone and Blake Lively in a still from Another Simple Favor

In a recent 'friendship test' conducted by Glamour Mag, featuring the primary cast of the chic slow burn thriller, one of the questions posed to Blake was about her 'most embarassing memory' from the sets of the film. Confused about what to narrate, co-star Anna Kendrick (and apparently nemesis, if reports are to be belived). chimed in with how she actually has several instances to narrate. But 365 Days heartthrob Michele Morrone took the lead on this one, relaying how he managed to put Blake in quite the awkward spot, courtesy of the (fake!) horrifying childhood anecdote he shared with her.

"When I actually told Blake my dad died, eaten by a lion. And she actually believed", Michele commenced confidently. But Blake immediately jumped in, attempting to lightly take control of the narrative: "Let's hold. Let's reverse the story for a second", she said. Michele continued anyway: "You know, I lost my father when I was very young. She was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry! How did he die?' "; Blake, finally getting on board, fact-checked him: "No you told the story. You went to the zoo. He's youngest of three older sisters." with Michele adding, "And he just fall into the cage of the lions. And he died. And she's laughing as well. I was like (keeps a straight, serious face)"...'Oh my God, I'm so sorry, like...' ".

Now while Blake agreed that part of her was mortified about the possibility of this odd ball story being true, she made it known she still had her guards up about being taken for a ride. She added, "But I was also like, 'are you f***ing with me?'. And he was like, 'It's okay, everyone laughs, I understand' ". Anna, in splits by this time, exclaimed, "So mean!". As Michele added, "She fel(t) so embarrassed and was like...", Blake cut him, hilariously clarifying, "Oh, because I was embarrassed to fall for it but I was also embarrassed to laugh at your father who had been mauled by a lion in front of your child's eyes".

Michele agreed that the whole thing was a "bad joke", but it was still "so funny". Blake, taking the leg pulling like a champ, added, "Yeah that's the moment I was like, 'I love this man forever' ".

Another Simple Favor is currently streaming on OTT.