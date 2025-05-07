Gigi Hadid breaks silence on Bradley Cooper relationship amid engagement buzz, calls him ‘my man’

Gigi Hadid made rare remarks about her age-gap romance with Bradley Cooper amid engagement buzz. On the Met Gala blue carpet, the Victoria Secret model, 30, talked about her preparations for the year's biggest fashion event with Emma Chamberlain for Vogue. She further shared details about her life with the 50-year-old actor. Gigi Hadid spent time with Bradley Cooper before the Met Gala event.

Before her Met Gala arrival, Emma Chamberlain, a red carpet correspondent, asked Hadid “what [she] did”.

‘I was with my man,’ says Gigi Hadid

Hadid, who did not accompany Cooper to the A-list event, opened up about her private morning with the attractive Oscar winner at his residence in New York City.

“I woke up. I was with my man. We had a chill morning, some laughs, you know,” she told Chamberlain in a now viral TikTok video.

Hadid added that she went back to her Noho home and had some alone time before preparing for the gala. “Then I went to my house, had an hour by myself, then took a shower, had my fitting, had chicken fingers and fries, then got into glam.”

“I think like, a little protein in the form of fried chicken helps take down the jitters a little bit,” Hadid joked.

Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian scold security guard at 2025 Met Gala? Video goes viral

Notably, Hadid looked stunning in a gold halter dress from Miu Miu that had multicolored beads.

The elegant ensemble echoed the mood of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with its dramatic train and drop-waist design.

She wore her blond hair in pin-up style rolls and accessorized her striking ensemble with gold and silver jewelry.

What we know about Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper relationship

Cooper did not attend the event following last month's celebration of his partner's birthday.

Earlier this month, Hadid made her romance with Cooper public on Instagram with a steamy PDA photo of them kissing. She posted pictures from her birthday celebration, where she sported a gold band on her wedding finger.

The duo were sighted together at Via Carota in New York City in October 2023, sparking dating rumors.

In January 2024, they were spotted holding hands in London.