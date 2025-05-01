Pahalgam attack news live updates: US urges calm, India shuts airspace to Pakistan
Pahalgam attack news live updates: The United States urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with Delhi against terrorism. The country also called for Islamabad’s cooperation in investigating the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Kashmir on April 22. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External affairs minister Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday....Read More
Meanwhile, in a fresh retaliatory move amid escalating tensions, India on Wednesday closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan Airlines following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Indian airspace will not be available for the aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators. Also, the ban will be applicable to the military aircraft of Pakistan as well, a senior government official said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.
In the meeting, Sinha directed for strong and coordinated measures to wipe out terrorism completely and its entire ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.
- US Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to express his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.
- Rubio also called on Pakistan to condemn the attack and cooperate with the investigation efforts.
- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting.
- India has closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
- American lawmaker Rich McCormick strongly condemned the heinous terror attack which took place in Pahalgam on April 22 and highlighted how US President Donald Trump had taken a hard stance on terrorism in this regard.
- BSF troops along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya frontier are on high alert, a senior BSF officer said on Wednesday.
- Pakistan on Wednesday said it has nothing to do with the Pahalgam terror attack and threatened a strong response if it is "provoked", amid rising tensions with India.
- Earlier, their Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned of a possible military action by India in 24-36 hours.
- The Allahabad High Court will on Friday hear a petition filed against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, over his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: US asks Pakistan to condemn Kashmir terror strike
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to condemn the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives.
In his talks, Rubio also encouraged Pakistan to cooperate with investigation efforts and reestablish direct communications with India, according to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Pakistan man set to be deported dies of cardiac arrest
A Pakistani man set to be deported to his home country died of cardiac arrest in Amritsar on Wednesday, PTI reported, citing officials. The 69-year-old man, identified as Abdul Waheed, was brought to Amritsar from Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir police to be sent back to Pakistan. READ MORE
Pahalgam attack news live updates: Pak army fires along LoC, India responds proportionately
On the night of April 30–May 1, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control near Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded proportionately, said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: India bans Pakistan airlines from using its airspace
India on Wednesday closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines in a fresh retaliatory move amid escalating tensions with the neighbouring country following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: J&K LG Manoj Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), a release said.
The meeting was attended by Nalin Prabhat, DGP Jammu and Kashmir, Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home, Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu and Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.
Pahalgam attack news live updates: US Secy speaks to EAM S Jaishankar
US Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to express his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.