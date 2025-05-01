Pahalgam attack news live updates: US urges calm, India shuts airspace to Pakistan

Pahalgam attack news live updates: The United States urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate with Delhi against terrorism. The country also called for Islamabad’s cooperation in investigating the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Kashmir on April 22. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External affairs minister Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday....Read More

Meanwhile, in a fresh retaliatory move amid escalating tensions, India on Wednesday closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan Airlines following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian airspace will not be available for the aircraft registered in Pakistan, as well as for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators. Also, the ban will be applicable to the military aircraft of Pakistan as well, a senior government official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha also chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.

In the meeting, Sinha directed for strong and coordinated measures to wipe out terrorism completely and its entire ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam terror attack news: Top Updates