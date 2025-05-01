Pak man set to be deported dies of cardiac arrest in Amritsar

A Pakistani man set to be deported to his home country died of cardiac arrest in Amritsar on Wednesday, PTI reported, citing officials. The 69-year-old man, identified as Abdul Waheed, was brought to Amritsar from Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir police to be sent back to Pakistan. Pakistani nationals crossing over to their home country aboard a bus at Attari border in Amritsar on Wednesday.(PTI)

According to the report, Waheed had been living in India for as long as 17 years and his visa was found to be expired, said officials.

Waheed was one of the many Pakistani nationals who have been asked to leave India in the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir’s Pahalgam last week.

One of such Pakistani people who entered India with a no obligation (NORI) and a Long Term Visa is 35-year-old Monika Rajani with her 5-year-old daughter Saimara, who was born in India.

Rajani said she crossed over to India amid the escalating tensions between the two countries, fearing that the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border could close anytime.

"I have crossed over to India from Pakistan in a panic with the fear that ICP may be closed at any time. I belong to a Hindu family and married a Hindu man at Vijayawada around nine years back. My in-laws and husband from Vijayawada were waiting here to receive me," PTI quoted her as saying.

"I crossed over to India at 3 pm, where it took around three hours for customs and Immigration clearance. It was difficult for children travelling with their mothers to wait for all the necessary clearances due to the scorching heat," she added.

She also said that she will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her family before leaving for Vijayawada.

Several cross-border families have been torn, and people have had to say difficult goodbyes as India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan and asked Pakistani nationals with short-term visas to return to their home country after the Pahalgam attack. Pak nationals from across the country are being brought to Amritsar to be expatriated back to their home country. Similarly, many Indians have returned from Pakistan after the Indian government’s order.

Apart from this, India has also announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and downgraded diplomatic relations following one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on civilians in recent years.

With PTI inputs.