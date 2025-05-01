‘Don’t demoralise forces’: Supreme Court junks plea seeking judicial probe into Pahalgam terror attack

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a judicial probe into the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, cautioning against actions that could demoralise the armed forces. A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India in New Delhi.(PTI)

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, “This is the crucial hour when each and every citizen of this country has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don’t make any prayer that can demoralise a person. Look at the sensitivity of the issue.”

“Be responsible. You owe some duty towards the country. Is this the way.. Please don’t do this. Since when has a retired high court or Supreme Court judge become an expert to investigate such issues (terrorism)? We are not entertaining anything. Please go wherever you want to go," the bench said.

It allowed the petitioner, Fatesh Kumar Sahu, to withdraw the petition in person.

The petition filed by three residents of Jammu and Kashmir also requested the Supreme Court to direct the central government to form a special investigation team to ensure accountability over the terror attack.

The petitioners - Fatesh Kumar Shahu, Mohammad Junaid, and Vicky Kumar - sought a direction to the Centre, Jammu and Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to prepare an action plan for ensuring the safety of citizens in tourists areas in the Union Territory.

Twenty-six tourists, including a local, were killed in the terror attack at the Baisaran near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.