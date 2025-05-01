‘It’s a shame we won’t have Arshad Nadeem’: Neeraj Chopra Classic participant breaks silence on post-Pahalgam snub

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic is scheduled to place on May 24 in Bengaluru and the javelin throw event has already been hit with controversy. After the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the competition received national attention as an invitation was also sent to reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem. After the Pahalgam attack, Nadeem revealed that he would not be travelling to India for the event due to training commitment for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship, which is scheuled for May 27-31 in South Korea. Arshad Nadeem won't be participating at the upcoming Neeraj Chopra Classic.(PTI)

Neeraj was on the receiving end of criticism and abuse from fans, who felt that he ignored national sentiments. But what many fans didn’t know is that invitation was sent before the Pahalgam attack, and Neeraj revealed that in a public statement, also accusing fans of abusing his family.

‘I feel for Arshad Nadeem!’

2016 Olympics silver medallist Julius Yego, who will be participating in the event in Bengaluru, expressed his disappointment on the absence of Arshad. The Pakistan athlete threw a record distance of 92.97m in Paris last year.

Speaking to Livemint, Yego said, “I feel for Nadeem! It could have been so nice for him to compete there (at Neeraj Chopra Classic). To me it’s a loss to the big sport. I also feel for Neeraj because he has tried his best to have him come but situations didn’t allow it to happen.”

“So it’s a shame we will not have the Olympic champion (Arshad) competing in this very important event by Chopra in India,” he added.

Yego also hailed Neeraj for organising the upcoming event in India. He said, “For Neeraj to organise this big event in India is big step to making the sport popular in places perceived to be less popular like Africa/Kenya in particular and now India which has made this sport very popular.”

“Every competition is a learning experience for all but more to the young ones. Indian athletes will be able to experience that feeling on competing among the best in the world so it’s a very good learning experience and opportunity. This is will be a very special event with special learning to most if not all.”

The NC Classic will also feature the likes of two-time world champion Anderson Peters, 2016 Olympics gold medallist Thomas Rohler and current world leader Curtis Thompson. Fans will also get to see Neeraj in action.