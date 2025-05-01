What S Jaishankar posted after talk with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: ‘Backers and planners must be…’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and called for justice for those responsible. External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (PTI )

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Following a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with S Jaishankar on Thursday.

During the call, Rubio reaffirmed the United States' commitment to collaborating with India in the fight against terrorism.

He expressed sorrow over the “horrific terrorist attack” in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and encouraged India to engage with Pakistan to “de-escalate tensions” and ensure peace and security in South Asia, according to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

In retaliation, India has taken several steps against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the strength of High Commissions.

The government has granted the armed forces full operational freedom to determine the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Indian Army responds to Pakistan's unprovoked fire across LoC

The Indian Army has swiftly and effectively responded to Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC.

On the night of April 30-May 1, Pakistan Army opened unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors for the seventh consecutive night, with the Indian Army responding proportionately.

Similarly, the Indian Army had responded decisively to the firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, security forces have ramped up anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met after the Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted its cross-border links, observing that it came after successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

With ANI inputs

