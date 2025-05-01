Menu Explore
In call with Shehbaz Sharif, Marco Rubio asked Pakistan to condemn Kashmir attack, cooperate

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 10:58 AM IST

US Secretary of State Rubio also held talks with EAM S Jaishankar and expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The United States on Wednesday asked Pakistan to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. In a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio "spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce was quoted as saying by AFP.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed the April 22 attack "unconscionable."(AFP)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed the April 22 attack “unconscionable.”(AFP)

Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack," she said in a statement.

Rubio also held talks with EAM S Jaishankar and expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperate with India against terrorism.

Both India and Pakistan have blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace.

Pahalgam attack news live updates: US says 'committed to cooperation with India against terrorism'

The talks came as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC.

S Jaishankar on talks with Marco Rubio

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with Rubio and called for justice for those responsible.

Also Read | Jailed Imran Khan reacts to Pahalgam attack, issues warning to India: ‘...nuclear flashpoint’

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

Also Read | ‘Can’t decide who is the real target': Jairam Ramesh's jibe at BJP over Pahalgam attack response

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Government sources said PM Modi affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

(with ANI inputs)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
