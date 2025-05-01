Menu Explore
‘Can’t decide who is the real target': Jairam Ramesh's jibe at BJP over Pahalgam attack response

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 06:33 AM IST

Jairam Ramesh said Congress called for a firm response to Pakistan and a special session on national security, but got no response from the government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the BJP amid the political row over the opposition’s “Gayab” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the ruling party appears confused about who it should be targeting after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI FILE )
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI FILE )

“The BJP cannot seem to decide who the real target is — the Congress, the terrorists, or Pakistan,” the Congress leader told news agency NI.

“At a time like this, the focus should be clear. The real target must be the terrorists, and Pakistan should be given a strong response. Attacking Congress is pointless and irresponsible,” he added.

Highlighting the opposition's efforts to build consensus in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jairam Ramesh said the party had extended full support to the Centre after 26 people were killed in Pahalgam on April 22.

“On April 22, we demanded an all-party meeting. It was held two days later. Even though the Prime Minister did not attend, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were present and emphasised the need for national unity,” he said.

He added that on April 24, the Congress reiterated its position by calling for a firm response against Pakistan and proposing a special session of Parliament to discuss national security. “There has been no response from the government so far,” he claimed.

Jairam draws parallel with 2008 Mumbai attacks

Drawing a parallel with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the Congress leader accused the BJP of politicising that tragedy as well, citing a newspaper advertisement the party issued targeting the Congress.

“This is a time for unity and solidarity. This is a time for demonstrating a collective resolve to teach Pakistan a lesson it will never forget,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He recalled how, in 2008, the then Gujarat chief minister—now Prime Minister Narendra Modi—visited Mumbai just two days after the attacks and addressed the media.

“What did the BJP do on November 28th, 2008, just two days after the deadly terror attacks began in Mumbai? In a brazenly unprecedented move, the then Gujarat CM went to Mumbai and, in an act of grandstanding, addressed the media,” Ramesh's post read.

“The BJP also issued an awful ad that very day in the newspapers. This is history. Let us now be cohesive at this most sensitive time. The country is waiting,” his post added.

With ANI inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
