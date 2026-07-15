Gurugram Thar accident victim's family says driver brought body back to spot from hospital

The family of a domestic worker who was killed after being run over by a Mahindra Thar in a Gurugram housing society has alleged that the woman driving the SUV brought the victim's body back to the spot of the accident after doctors declared her dead at a hospital. The driver who returned from work in her Mahindra Thar ran over the domestic worker in the Gurugram society's parking area. (HT)

Police have not confirmed the allegation yet and are investigating the death.

The accident took place between 2 pm and 2.20 pm on Tuesday at Ansal Versalia Society in Sector 67. The victim, Guddi Devi, a native of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, was reportedly resting in the basement parking area when the SUV ran over her as the resident attempted to park the vehicle.

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According to police, the woman driver, who lives on the fourth floor of the same building, had just returned from work when the incident occurred.

“The woman panicked and raised an alarm. She reversed her Thar and alerted neighbours for help,” a senior police officer said. Police are yet to disclose the driver's age, HT reported earlier.

The driver then got out of the SUV and shifted Guddi Devi to a private hospital in Sector 68 in another vehicle, where doctors declared her dead.

The victim's family has alleged that after doctors declared Guddi Devi brought dead, the driver returned with her body to the same place where the accident had occurred, reported news agency PTI. HT, however, could not independently confirm this claim, till the filing of this report.

The Gurugram police said the preliminary investigation found that the Thar had run over the victim's chest. “She ended up sustaining multiple fractures and internal injuries which resulted in her death as per the doctors,” the investigating officer said.

Police have seized the Thar and are examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and verify the family's allegations.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the woman driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 65 police station.

(With inputs from Debashish Karmakar)