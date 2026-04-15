⁠Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. The longer wheelbase ensures improved rear-seat comfort with more space. The SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Thar Roxx is available in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) drivetrain configurations.

Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in India as a five-door, more practical iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV. Continuing with the three-door true-blue SUV's characteristics, the Thar Roxx has added more practicality with a focus on family-centric buyers. Priced between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.

If you have already bought the SUV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick list of the key genuine accessories to explore.

Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Thar Roxx SUV, which can be segmented into different categories like exterior, interior, safety and protection, etc. Some of these accessories are meant to give the SUV a more beefy visual appeal, while others are meant to increase the occupant comfort and convenience. Some are designed to enhance the protection and safety level of the SUV. On the other hand, these accessories are meant to add more functionality to the five-door SUV.