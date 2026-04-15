Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ⁠Own a Mahindra Thar Roxx in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

    Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Thar Roxx, which can give the five-door SUV a distinct look and enhanced functionality.

    Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 9:23 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched in India as a five-door, more practical iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV. Continuing with the three-door true-blue SUV's characteristics, the Thar Roxx has added more practicality with a focus on family-centric buyers. Priced between 13.60 lakh and 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in multiple trim options, including MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Also, it gets a Star Edition as well.

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus.
    The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus.

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes blancing rugged off-road capability with family-friendly practicality in focus. The longer wheelbase ensures improved rear-seat comfort with more space. The SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, while transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Thar Roxx is available in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) drivetrain configurations.

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    ₹ 12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    ₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.98 - 16.7 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    If you have already bought the SUV and are planning to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick list of the key genuine accessories to explore.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Key genuine accessories to buy

    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Genuine accessories
    ExteriorInteriorSafety & protectionOthers
    Piano Black mirror appliquesSeat covers (Mocha Brown / Black / Ivory White)Front parking sensor kitCamouflage full body cover
    Shoulder add on setComfort kit (Neck cushion)Fuel tank metallic protectorDual tone full body cover
    Rain visor with chrome insertInfotainment screen protectorUrea tank metallic protectorSilver full body cover
    Front indicator applique setSporty pedal cover (MT / AT)Aluminium scuff plateDual tone half body cover
    Bottom door claddingSunshadeMetallic radiator guardCamouflage half body cover
    Tail lamp applique setLuggage coverStainless steel scuff plateSnack tray
    Front fog lamp applique setOlive Green painted appliqueAnti-theft lock nut
    Front bumper add onRed Rage painted applique
    Fender door cladding7D floor mat (MT / AT)
    Door handle applique setPlain carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
    Rear reflector applique setDesigner floor mat (MT / AT)
    Bug deflectorPrinted carpet floor mat (MT / AT)
    Mud flap set
    Air dam kit
    Side decal
    Alloy wheels (18 - 19 inch)

    Mahindra offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Thar Roxx SUV, which can be segmented into different categories like exterior, interior, safety and protection, etc. Some of these accessories are meant to give the SUV a more beefy visual appeal, while others are meant to increase the occupant comfort and convenience. Some are designed to enhance the protection and safety level of the SUV. On the other hand, these accessories are meant to add more functionality to the five-door SUV.

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    Home/Car Bike/⁠Own A Mahindra Thar Roxx In Your Garage? Key Genuine Accessories To Buy
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes